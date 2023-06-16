SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), announces that it will not be proceeding with the proposed transaction with HempFusion Wellness Inc. ("HempFusion") as announced in the Company's news release on April 28, 2023.

As per HempFusion's press release dated June 1, 2023, HempFusion has ceased its manufacturing, research, and development operations, has terminated the majority of its employees, and will no longer be shipping its products and accepting any new orders. HempFusion is exploring its options under applicable bankruptcy and insolvency legislation.

ABOUT GABY

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind Dispensary is a well-known and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Kind Republic™ Dank Space™ and Lulu's™ through Mankind, a pioneer in the industry with a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis. GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisitions.

GABY's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTC under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com or the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

