VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Reyna Silver Corp. ( TSXV:RSLV, Financial)( OTCQX:RSNVF, Financial)( FRA:4ZC, Financial) ("Reyna'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of 210 new claims (1,730 ha) at its 100% optionality Medicine Springs Project in Elko Co. Nevada (See Press Release from January 5, 2023). These additional claimsbring the project total to 6,561 ha (Figure 1). Medicine Springs lies southeast of Elko, Nevada just east of the Ruby Mt. Range. The geologic features and results of the 2022 reconnaissance drilling program indicate a Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) exposed at a distal level (See Press Release from January 10, 2022). Medicine Springs' regional setting within a belt of highly-productive Porphyry Copper systems suggests the intrusive driver of the system may also be economically important.

"The Medicine Springs 2022 reconnaissance drilling program proved potential for high-grade mineralization and room to grow, so we are excited to be gearing up for our expanded drilling program this summer," said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver. "Our geologists recognized features indicating the system extends to the Northwest, so we added 1,730 ha of new claims. This brings us to over 6,500 ha with one of the best mining addresses in the world, Elko County, Nevada."

Figure 1. Claim boundary of the Medicine Springs project. The existing 4,831 ha are denoted in blue. The new 1,730.6 ha are denoted by the green outline of the 201 new claims.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., the Company's Chief Exploration Advisor and Qualified Person, reviewed the technical aspects of the exploration projects described herein and is responsible for the design and conduct of the exploration program and the verification and quality assurance of analytical results. Dr. Megaw is not independent as he and/or companies with which he is affiliated hold Net Smelter Royalties on the Guigui and Batopilas Projects that predate Reyna Silver acquiring them.

ABOUT REYNA SILVER

Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSLV) is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and USA.

Reyna's principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement District (CRD) and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system. The Company also has an option to acquire 80% of the Medicine Springs property in Nevada, USA as well as the early stage La Durazno and Matilde and La Reyna mineral properties in Mexico.

Cautionary Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding exploration results and plans, and our other future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our estimates of exploration investment, the scope of our exploration programs, and our expectations of ongoing administrative costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should conditions or our estimates or opinions change, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks associated with mineral exploration, price volatility in the mineral commodities we seek, and operational and political risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

