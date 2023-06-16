Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) today announced that the company will participate at the UBS Healthcare Services Conference, June 27-28, 2023, in Chatham, Mass. Management will host 1x1 investor meetings on both days. Investors who are interested in setting up a meeting may contact Agiliti Investor Relations or their UBS conference representatives.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 10,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005685/en/