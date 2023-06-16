KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bayberry at Laurel Ranch, a new community of two-story homes in Antioch, California. The new homes at Bayberry at Laurel Ranch are designed for the way people live today, with low-maintenance yards and popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the East Bay spacious new homes close to popular shopping, dining and outdoor recreation that live bigger for less,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley division. “Bayberry at Laurel Ranch homeowners will appreciate the proximity to downtown Brentwood and outdoor recreation, including water activities and sports at the San Joaquin River Delta as well as hiking and biking at Mount Diablo State Park and Diamond Black Mines Regional Preserve. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Bayberry at Laurel Ranch is situated on Laurel Road just off Highway 4 and near Interstate 680, providing access to the Easy Bay’s major employment centers, including Sutter Delta Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente® Antioch Medical Center. The new community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets of Brentwood as well as family friendly activities at Contra Loma Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course & Event Center and Antioch Water Park.

The Bayberry at Laurel Ranch sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $590,000s.

