Navitas to Present Next-Gen GaN & SiC Semiconductors at Taiwan Investor Meeting

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Executives to review $760M customer pipeline, recently completed $92M equity offering

TORRANCE, Calif., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in a virtual Taiwan Investor Meeting, hosted by MESH.

Navitas’ CEO Gene Sheridan and CFO Ron Shelton will highlight recent product, manufacturing, application, and market developments with a short presentation and live Q&A. Recent Navitas news includes Q1 2023 earnings and announcement of $760 million customer pipeline, a $92 million follow-on equity offering, and a $20 million investment in strategic manufacturing.

Navitas’ mission is to accelerate the planet’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and to “Electrify Our World™”. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 13th June at 9:00pm US Eastern / Wednesday 14th at 9:00am in Taiwan, and will be hosted by MESH Managing Partner, Edward Chyau. To participate, investors should register via the MESH website.

About MESH
MESH is an electronics-focused venture capital firm that leverages its unique relationship with leading companies in the electronics industry, ranging from foundries to ODMs, to help their portfolio companies capture opportunities and address challenges.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
[email protected]


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1997766-9d21-4949-ac70-db432c80225a

ti?nf=ODg1NTU2NCM1NjM5MzU5IzIyMTExNjM=
Navitas-Semiconductor-Corporat.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.