43 minutes ago
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Company will host a virtual fireside chat at Oppenheimer’s 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on June 13, 2023 beginning at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will meet virtually with institutional investors. The webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations tab of The ONE Group’s website as www.togrp.com under “News / Events”.
  • The Company will meet in-person with institutional investors at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on June 20-21, 2023 in Nantucket, MA.
  • The Company will meet in-person with institutional investors at the Lake Street 7th Annual Big Ideas Growth Conference on September 14, 2023 in New York City.
  • The Company will meet in-person with institutional investors at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual Consumer Conference on September 20-21, 2023 in Dana Point, CA.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.
  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 25 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.
  • ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 13 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

