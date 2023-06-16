Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $154.8 billion as of May 31, 2023, and average assets under management for May of $155.8 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class May 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 Solutions $ 53,480 $ 53,783 Fixed Income 26,087 26,467 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 27,813 29,017 U.S. Small Cap Equity 14,625 15,100 U.S. Large Cap Equity 11,454 11,462 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 14,755 15,196 Alternative Investments 3,355 3,371 Total Long-Term Assets $ 151,570 $ 154,397 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,186 3,161 Total Assets Under Management $ 154,756 $ 157,558 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 101,499 $ 103,263 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 48,095 48,792 ETFs4 5,163 5,502 Total Assets Under Management $ 154,756 $ 157,558 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $154.8 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and traditional brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices nationwide and investment professionals in the U.S. and abroad. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Twitter and LinkedIn.

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved.Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

