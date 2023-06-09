HORMEL FOODS BEGINS SEARCH FOR 2023 CLASS OF 10 UNDER 20 FOOD HEROES

AUSTIN, Minn., June 9, 2023

Nominating Window Now Open to Spotlight Young People Making a Positive Impact

AUSTIN, Minn., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today the nominating window is open for the next cohort of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes. The special program celebrates the efforts of remarkable young philanthropists and entrepreneurs working to create a better world by designing innovative ways to bring about a more transparent, secure and sustainable food system.

"Now more than ever, we need new generations to chart the path forward and develop the skills needed to foster an equitable and sustainable food future," said Wendy Watkins, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Hormel Foods. "The 10 Under 20 Food Heroes Award allows Hormel Foods to honor these young leaders and the amazing work they do all year."

Each 10 Under 20 Food Hero will gain access to resources and support from Hormel Foods and its partners, including a trip to the company's global headquarters in Austin, Minn. In addition to hands-on experience and mentorship, each winner will also be presented with a financial donation meant to aid each of their charitable endeavors.

Nominees must reside in the United States and be under 20 years old. Submissions are due by June 22, 2023, and can be made here: https://10under20foodheroes.com/nominate.

The first 2023 recipient of this prestigious award has already been named: 9-year-old Cavanaugh Bell, who has been featured in national media and is best known for creating a nonprofit organization to end bullying, spread positivity and do good.

"Young people from all over are taking action in their communities to inspire meaningful change," said Theresa Myers, manager of Global Impact and Corporate Responsibility Communications, Hormel Foods. "Some are even scaling their work to create impact across state lines, and in other countries. We want to honor all of them and continue supporting their good work that is inspiring positive change everywhere."

The first class of 10 under 20 Food Heroes continue to make a difference in their communities. Honorees from that class include: Grace Callwood (We Cancerve), Adam Fellows (Food Pantry Sherrill), Liam Hannon (Lunches of Love), Kiki Hardee (Kiki's Kindness Project), Lucas Hobbs (Chef Lucas Food), Jahkil Jackson (Project I am), Elise Simokat (Box to Belly Challenge) and Bradley Ferguson (Post Crashers). Ferguson, who attended Harvard University, completed an internship at Hormel Foods.

Learn more about the inaugural class of Food Heroes here: https://10under20foodheroes.com/2020-food-heroes/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

