AAM to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 14

44 minutes ago
DETROIT, June 9, 2023

DETROIT, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference on June 14. AAM is scheduled to present at 11:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAM
As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website (www.aam.com).

For more information:

Investor Contact:
David H. Lim
Head of Investor Relations
(313) 758-2006
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
[email protected]

Or visit the AAM website at www.aam.com.

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

