$50/Month Gets You Unlimited Wireless Service and iPhone 14 On Us Only at Boost Infinite

44 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Colo., June 9, 2023

Infinite Unlimited+ has arrived offering access to an infinitely better wireless experience, with unlimited data, talk and text, and, for the first time, iPhone 14 on us

LITTLETON, Colo., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Infinite is now offering its new Infinite Unlimited+ subscription for just $50 a month[1], which includes unlimited talk, text and data, and, for the first time, iPhone 14 on us with device trade-in[2]. Starting today, new members can sign up for Infinite Unlimited+ at BoostInfinite.com.

"We developed Boost Infinite to provide an outstanding customer experience and meaningful value to our members, while keeping things simple and straightforward," said Jeremy McCarty, Head of Boost Infinite. "Now with the introduction of Infinite Unlimited+, we are offering the best option for our members to get iPhone 14. We are excited to add iPhone 14 to our lineup with an impressive camera system, incredible battery life and vital safety capabilities."

When Boost Infinite subscribers choose Unlimited Plus+ at just $50/month, they get iPhone 14 on us with device trade-in. Boost Infinite offers simple unlimited subscriptions on one of America's largest nationwide 5G networks. Infinite Unlimited+ includes unlimited calls and texts anywhere in North America, along with global calling and texting from the U.S.[3] Full details can be found on BoostInfinite.com.

For more details on Apple products, please visit: Apple.com.

About DISH Wireless
DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), is changing the way the world communicates with the DISH 5G network. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network, and is inclusive of the Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile wireless brands.

[1] Applies only to iPhone 14 128GB; must select iPhone 14 to qualify for Infinite Unlimited+; BYOD not eligible for Infinite Unlimited+; After 30GB, data speeds may be slowed
[2] Device must turn on, not be lost or stolen and have anti-theft features turned off
[3] Includes unlimited mobile to mobile calls in 50 countries and unlimited calls from mobile to landline in 80+ countries, and text to over 200 countries; Additional details on International Connect here: www.boostinfinite.com/faqs/international-features; includes 5GB of data per month while roaming in Canada or Mexico

