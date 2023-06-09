Ballard Power announces results of Annual General Meeting 2023

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as a virtual event.

Ballard_Power_Systems_Inc__Ballard_Power_announces_results_of_An.jpg

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 10th, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kathy Bayless

86,657,020

90.37

9,231,255

9.63

Douglas P. Hayhurst

92,318,410

96.28

3,570,130

3.72

Kui (Kevin) Jiang

94,127,790

98.16

1,759,908

1.84

Randy MacEwen

94,800,962

98.87

1,087,253

1.13

Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser

85,750,594

89.43

10,137,663

10.57

Marty Neese

86,510,824

90.22

9,377,374

9.78

James Roche

86,722,443

90.44

9,165,756

9.56

Shaojun (Sherman) Sun

77,740,117

81.07

18,148,147

18.93

Janet Woodruff

65,680,584

68.50

30,207,633

31.50


In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and an amendment to the company's quorum requirements was approved. Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item

Votes For

% For

Votes
Against

%

Against

Withheld/

Abstain

% Withheld/

Abstain

Appointment of
Auditors

98,810,065

87.57

-

-

14,021,807

12.43

Executive
Compensation

76,808,517

80.15

19,027,201

19.85

-

-


About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product performance and other characteristics, product deliveries and deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

favicon.png?sn=VA24634&sd=2023-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-power-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-2023-301846949.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA24634&Transmission_Id=202306090830PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA24634&DateId=20230609
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.