Bloomios Appoints Kevin Henry as National Sales Director

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 9, 2023

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading innovator in contract manufacturing of hemp-derived cannabinoid & mushroom edibles, cosmetic & topical sports products, nootropics and adjacent wellness supplements, has appointed Kevin Henry to the new position of national sales director.

Kevin_Henry.jpg

Henry's leadership and extensive experience in growing globally recognized alcohol and cannabis consumer brands is expected to play a key role in driving the growth and expansion of Bloomios' existing wholesale business in addition to the company's anticipated brand strategy rollout.

He brings over 15 years of sales and business development experience to Bloomios. He has used his deep understanding of the digital marketplace to successfully build and lead high-performing sales teams. He has a passion for leveraging technology to effectively target new wholesale and retail markets.

These attributes make him an ideal fit to join the Bloomios team and help it revolutionize the way people interact with and understand the health and wellness benefits of the company's proprietary formulations across a range of everyday product formats.

As national sales director, Henry will oversee Bloomios' sales strategy and execution, leading the company's efforts to forge strategic partnerships with retailers, expand distribution channels, and drive customer acquisition. He will leverage his expertise in market analysis and sales optimization to identify growth opportunities and build strong relationships with key stakeholders.

"We welcome Kevin and his proven leadership in driving sales growth," commented Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "We anticipate his deep sales and business development experience and enthusiasm for our industry will be instrumental in expanding Bloomios' market presence. We look forward to his contributions and support as we roll out our brand strategy and digital media initiatives to reach a wider targeted audience."

Henry stated: "I'm excited to join the Bloomios team and for the opportunity to contribute to the company's vision that includes taking plant-based health and wellness products to a new level of customer experience. Bloomios' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns with my guiding values, and I am eager to lead the sales efforts that will drive the company's growth and market success."

Henry's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Bloomios, as the company realized a return to strong growth over the past two quarters and expanded its product offerings.

Bloomios recently reported its annualized run rate hitting $11.0 million as compared to $6.1 million in 2022, with this driven by increased order flow and production capacity. The company expects its second quarter of 2023 revenues to exceed $3 million, up more than 137% from $1.3 million in the same year-ago period.

About Bloomios
Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and nutraceutical products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private-label and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across 10 categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida, and regional sales offices in Nevada, Colorado and Florida. To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:
Doug Rohrer
Chief Business Officer
Bloomios, Inc.
Tel (805) 222-6467
Email contact

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald Both
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

Bloomios_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA24508&sd=2023-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomios-appoints-kevin-henry-as-national-sales-director-301847124.html

SOURCE Bloomios, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA24508&Transmission_Id=202306090831PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA24508&DateId=20230609
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.