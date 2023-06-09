PR Newswire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading innovator in contract manufacturing of hemp-derived cannabinoid & mushroom edibles, cosmetic & topical sports products, nootropics and adjacent wellness supplements, has appointed Kevin Henry to the new position of national sales director.

Henry's leadership and extensive experience in growing globally recognized alcohol and cannabis consumer brands is expected to play a key role in driving the growth and expansion of Bloomios' existing wholesale business in addition to the company's anticipated brand strategy rollout.

He brings over 15 years of sales and business development experience to Bloomios. He has used his deep understanding of the digital marketplace to successfully build and lead high-performing sales teams. He has a passion for leveraging technology to effectively target new wholesale and retail markets.

These attributes make him an ideal fit to join the Bloomios team and help it revolutionize the way people interact with and understand the health and wellness benefits of the company's proprietary formulations across a range of everyday product formats.

As national sales director, Henry will oversee Bloomios' sales strategy and execution, leading the company's efforts to forge strategic partnerships with retailers, expand distribution channels, and drive customer acquisition. He will leverage his expertise in market analysis and sales optimization to identify growth opportunities and build strong relationships with key stakeholders.

"We welcome Kevin and his proven leadership in driving sales growth," commented Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "We anticipate his deep sales and business development experience and enthusiasm for our industry will be instrumental in expanding Bloomios' market presence. We look forward to his contributions and support as we roll out our brand strategy and digital media initiatives to reach a wider targeted audience."

Henry stated: "I'm excited to join the Bloomios team and for the opportunity to contribute to the company's vision that includes taking plant-based health and wellness products to a new level of customer experience. Bloomios' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns with my guiding values, and I am eager to lead the sales efforts that will drive the company's growth and market success."

Henry's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Bloomios, as the company realized a return to strong growth over the past two quarters and expanded its product offerings.

Bloomios recently reported its annualized run rate hitting $11.0 million as compared to $6.1 million in 2022, with this driven by increased order flow and production capacity. The company expects its second quarter of 2023 revenues to exceed $3 million, up more than 137% from $1.3 million in the same year-ago period.

About Bloomios

Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and nutraceutical products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private-label and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across 10 categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida, and regional sales offices in Nevada, Colorado and Florida. To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

