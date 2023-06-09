PR Newswire

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will participate in the 9th Annual Roth MKM Conference on June 21 and June 22, 2023.

9th Annual Roth MKM Conference: Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings during those days. The Conference will be held at The Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

To arrange a 1-on-1 meeting please email [email protected], or contact your Roth MKM sales team contact. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Roth MKM representative.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-performance video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Valens Semiconductor Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor Relations

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]

Moriah Shilton

Financial Profiles, Inc.

[email protected]

