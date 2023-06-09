Biorem Announces Stock Option Grant

PR Newswire

GUELPH, ON, June 9, 2023

GUELPH, ON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Biorem Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem", or "the Company") announces that, pursuant to its incentive Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $1.01 per share for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1,800 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

SOURCE Biorem Inc.

