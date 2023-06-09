PR Newswire

Under This New SaaS Deal for its Matchpoint Distribution Platform, Company to Provide its Industry-leading Technology to New TCL Mobile Phones and Televisions

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TCL ® , one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading television display technology innovator, and Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced a new content and technology partnership.

Through this deal, Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint™ technology platform has been selected to provide content services for new TCL televisions in North America. Cineverse will be one of a select few, content aggregators to provide key ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) programming as well as provide key content aggregation services. Cineverse will offer its full portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to TCL users. In addition, Cineverse will also serve as a key demand partner with TCL by providing programmatic ad and direct ad sales expertise for the breadth of content provided by Company.

"As a top 2 best-selling TV brand in the U.S. for four consecutive years, TCL's growth has certainly benefitted from the increasing adoption of smart TVs but our continued success is largely due to the company's innovation, vertical integration and vital partners like Cineverse," said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. "Since we launched in North America, we have been laser focused on becoming one of the most popular electronics brands with our award-winning product lineup. TCL listens to what our users value and it's clear that consumers desire more options when it comes to entertainment, so we're excited to expand our programming through this premium multi-channel streaming service."

Cineverse will offer TCL users access to the Company's full portfolio of 30 streaming brands and FAST channels including content curated from Cineverse, the company's flagship streaming service. Having recently launched in September 2022, Cineverse offers dozens of FAST channels alongside over twelve thousand movies and TV episodes available on demand for free. All this will be available starting later this year on new TCL devices released within the U.S.

"As one of the world's top television brands, we are thrilled to have TCL as our first OEM SaaS partner. As we continue to expand the capabilities of our Matchpoint platform we are excited to provide tremendous efficiencies and provide key backend support to TCL as they look to scale and expand their position in the streaming entertainment ecosystem," said Cineverse's Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer Tony Huidor. "As a strategic partner to TCL, we are committed to providing and jointly developing innovative, best-in-class services for consumers of their industry-leading televisions and mobile phones."

"With continued innovation and leadership, TCL is bringing new high-performance smart TVs to market with a broader range of dynamic content and featured services to meet consumer needs," said Haohong Wang, General Manager, TCL Research America. "As we leverage our manufacturing advantages to deliver larger screens for cinematic viewing experiences, TCL's advanced features like QLED and mini-LED as well as strong relationships with technology and content partners like Cineverse, ensure that we're delivering world-class products and experiences."

As part of this deal, the Cineverse Ad Solutions team will also work closely with TCL and its partners to provide new advertising sales revenue opportunities.

