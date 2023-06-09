PR Newswire

Expands Enhanced Maintenance Support Offering to Include First Call Technical Support for Palo Alto Networks

HERNDON, Va. , June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced that its London-based subsidiary, IGXGlobal UK Limited, is certified to provide partner-enabled Premium Support in the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK) as a Palo Alto Networks Authorized Support Center (ASC). In addition to the EU and the UK, ePlus has also recently been certified as a Palo ASC partner in the United States as well as in Singapore and India through ePlus' Cloud Uno subsidiaries.

Adding Palo Alto Networks to its existing Enhanced Maintenance Support (EMS) offering, IGXGlobal extends single-call support for multi-vendor environments, providing customers with:

Faster time to resolution

Access to ePlus certified engineers globally

Expedient escalation to Tier 3 Palo Alto TAC engineers when needed

Assigned customer success resource

"As IGXGlobal expands our footprint in the EU and the UK, adding Enhanced Maintenance Support for Palo Alto Networks as an ASC partner extends our ability to help customers strengthen their security posture by leveraging our broad lifecycle approach—from advisory and assessment services to architecture, deployment, first call support, and Managed Services," said Kevin Detsch, SVP of services business development at ePlus. "Our global customers rely on ePlus for a seamless and simplified support experience, and we are pleased to enhance their operational efficiency while at the same time continuing to invest in our partnership with Palo Alto Networks."

"Customers can also leverage our Managed Security Services offerings, which expand support to include device management, managed detection and response services, incident management, vulnerability management, and virtual CISO services," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security strategy for ePlus.

"Aligning technology support services with robust security operations helps organizations to become more effective and efficient in mitigating their cyber risk and exposure."

"It is fantastic that IGXGlobal continues to invest in their partnership with Palo Alto Networks, achieving their ASC status for the UK. Well done, IGXGlobal, and thank you for your partnership," said Phil Gale, UK channel director at Palo Alto Networks.

To read more information about IGXGlobal's Enhanced Maintenance Support, visit https://igxglobal.com/services/maintenance-and-managed-services/managed-services-for-infrastructure-and-cloud/enhanced-maintenance-support.

About IGXGlobal UK Limited

IGXGlobal UK Limited (IGXGlobal) is a UK-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of ePlus Technology, inc. ePlus & IGXGlobal support customers commercially and technically on a global scale (with some limitations in Germany). As a technology systems integrator at the forefront of digital transformation, IGXGlobal designs, builds and secures automated multi-cloud infrastructures that meet the rapidly changing needs of enterprise businesses. Our company is built upon technical and service excellence, which is exemplified by our skills and capabilities across multiple technologies. Our biggest differentiator remains our local, personalized approach that is ingrained into our heritage. We are in the unique position to have both the capabilities of a Global Systems Integrator and the agility and flexibility of a smaller organization. IGXGlobal UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Its registered number is 05551268, and its registered office address is Camburgh House, 27 New Dover, Road, Canderbury, Kent, CT1 3DN.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

