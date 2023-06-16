AMTD IDEA scored "Best Mid-cap - Gold" and "Best Overall Company - Gold" Awards, top the list of Singapore listed companies by FinanceAsia

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. (formerly known as AMTD Group Company Limited and hereinafter referred as “AMTD Group”), has been granted “Best Mid-Cap Company - Gold” and “Best Overall Company-Gold” Awards amongst Singapore listed companies by FinanceAsia in its “23rd Best Companies in Asia Poll”.

Every year, FinanceAsia publishes its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies. Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months. The poll evaluates corporate behaviour and performance in different categories and grant the winners Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards across the categories.

For details, please read https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeasia.com%2Farticle%2Fasias-best-managed-companies-2023-market-winners%2F484176

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230609005242r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005242/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.