Stride, Inc.’s Promising Practices was named the winner of the People’s Choice Stevie® Award for the Professional Learning Solution for Education category in the 21st Annual American+Business+Awards%26reg%3B. This prestigious award recognizes the best educational applications or services designed to support PK-12 or postsecondary education institutions in the development of faculty and administrative staff—including professional development programs, learning management systems, and content development with video-based delivery and packaging tools.

Promising Practices, initially launched in 2011, is an annual conference organized by Stride, Inc. where Stride educators, administrators, and industry leaders showcase best practices, share ideas, and address the challenges and opportunities unique to online learning. Conference popularity and attendance have risen dramatically year-over-year for each of the past three years, with an overall satisfaction rate of about 90%.

Conference attendees—hailing from all over the United States—personalize their conference schedules by selecting from curated sessions across 10 genres including effective design, engagement practices, evidence of mastery, gamification, meaningful empowerment, and supporting diverse learners. Top conference sessions include "Bitmoji Classrooms for K12 Teaching,” “Bienvenidos A Stride,” “Phonics: What’s the Big Dill?," and “Game-Based Learning.” This+infographic shares key highlights from 2023’s Promising Practices conference.

Niyoka McCoy, Stride's Chief Learning Officer, expressed her immense pride in Promising Practices being honored with a Stevie Award, stating, “After attending the 12th Annual Promising Practices Conference, I am thrilled to witness firsthand the transformative power of this exceptional event. The conference not only celebrates innovative approaches and inspiring initiatives but also serves to ignite creativity in all who attend. This award is a testament to Stride's unwavering commitment to advancing education and fostering collaboration, leaving an indelible mark on the future of learning.”

Testimonials from attendees further emphasize the positive and far-reaching impact of Promising Practices:

"This is why I LOVE Promising Practices! It’s like Christmas. Thank you for all of the resources as well as the opportunity to reflect and challenge myself to improve." -Stride Special Programs Manager

"I enjoyed all of the events I chose to attend today, but the one that stood out was "Having a Full Cup: Self-Care and Teaching" because I do not do enough for myself. And as I recently heard, you cannot pour from an empty cup." -Stride Teacher

"Mind Blown! Thank you Stride for constantly pushing us to be innovative and connect with students where they are!" -Non-Stride (External) Attendee

"Thank you! As always, Promising Practices was amazing and full of applicable take-aways I can immediately implement in my classroom." -Teacher & Presenter

The American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Winners of the crystal People’s Choice Stevie Awards, as well as all other winners in the 21st ABAs, will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on Tuesday, June 13 in New York City.

The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 41,000 votes were cast in people’s choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs’ new product categories were included in people’s choice voting.

Promising Practices will continue next year for its 13th conference on March 1, 2024, and all educators are invited to mark their calendars and save the date for this highly anticipated event. Further details and registration will be hosted on the Stride Professional Development Center’s website (https%3A%2F%2Fstridepdcenter.com%2F%29 later this summer.

For more information about The American Business Awards, the list of People’s Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year’s ABAs, please visit www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA.

About Stride Professional Development Center

Stride’s Professional Development Center (SPDC) is an on-demand and ever-growing content library of professional development courses for educators. Teachers’ professional development is important! Start today: https%3A%2F%2Fstridepdcenter.com%2F.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

