Rallybio+Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced that results from the RLYB212 Phase 1b proof-of-concept study will be presented at the 31st Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), which will take place in Montreal from June 24-28. RLYB212 is an anti-HPA-1a monoclonal antibody being developed for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Data from the Phase 1b RLYB212 proof-of-concept study will be presented by Christof Geisen, M.D., as an oral presentation.

Details of the abstract presentation are as follows:

Title: Dose-Dependent Elimination of HPA-1a Platelets by Subcutaneous RLYB212, a Monoclonal Antibody to Prevent Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia

Presenting Author: Christof Geisen, M.D., Institute of Transfusion Medicine and Immunohaematology, German Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service Baden-Württemberg-Hessen gGmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Abstract Presentation Number: OC 02.1

Session Title: Bleeding and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia in Pregnancy

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 13:00 - 14:15 (1:00 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. ET)

Presentation Time: 13:00 - 13:15 (1:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. ET), 12-minute presentation and 3-minute Q&A

The abstract can be accessed via the official ISTH 2023 Congress website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.isth2023.org%2F

Investor and Analyst Meeting Webcast

Rallybio also announced today that the Company will host an investor and analyst meeting on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. ET. Institutional investors and sell-side analysts are invited to attend in person. If you would like to attend in person, please contact Ami Bavishi at [email protected].

The meeting will include a presentation of the data from the RLYB212 Phase 1b Proof-Of-Concept Study by Dr. Geisen, and a corporate discussion on the RLYB212 development program. The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed through the Events+and+Presentations section of Rallybio’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rallybio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a broad pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of maternal fetal health, complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company has two clinical stage programs: RLYB212, an anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) and RLYB116, a C5 complement inhibitor with the potential to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation, as well as additional programs in preclinical development.

Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on currently available information. All statements, other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning results from the RLYB212 Phase 1b proof-of-concept study, and the RLYB212 development program. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions and are based largely on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect Rallybio’s business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully initiate and conduct our planned clinical trials, including the FNAIT natural history study, and the Phase 1 clinical trial for RLYB212, and complete such clinical trials and obtain results on our expected timelines, or at all, whether our cash resources will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and whether we will be successful raising additional capital, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships or other arrangements, competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and those risks and uncertainties described in Rallybio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Rallybio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

