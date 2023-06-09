DxVx, won the governmental project to develop diagnostic sensor kit for adult diseases

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2023

  • National Project converging semiconductor and biotechnology

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DxVx announced today that it won the national project, 'Korea-led K-Sensor Technology Development for Market Leadership' supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and managed by the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology.

The main task is 'Development of optical sensor system for early diagnosis of adult diseases based on biomarkers in urine', which is to discover biomarkers (biochemical substances such as volatile organic compounds and glucose) in urine for full-time monitoring and early diagnosis of various adult diseases such as diabetes and prostate cancer. It also aims to develop an in vitro POCT (point-of-care device) capable of measuring various biomarkers by applying MEMS (microelectromechanical system) technology, optical technology, semiconductor technology for signal processing, and artificial intelligence analysis technology.

In this project, which will be carried out over three years with a total budget of about $3.6 million($2.8 million in government support), Dx&Vx will lead the development as a lead company. It will be developed in collaboration with the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI), the Department of Urology at Hanyang University College of Medicine, and the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Korea University. COREE Group will be responsible for final commercializing.

With winning of this project, Dx&Vx expects to further accelerate its total biohealthcare solution business. In particular, after product development, Dx&Vx plans to launch the product in China through its Chinese subsidiary company and global sales through COREE Group's overseas network, which is expected to increase its sales and grow the in vitro diagnostic business.

"Starting with the diagnostic development business that combines biotechnology and semiconductors, we will expand the development of additional modules using AI and IoT technologies, data analysis algorithms, and technologies for early diagnosis," said an official from Dx&Vx. "We will solve the unmet need for early diagnosis of various adult diseases and bio healthcare problems due to the global aging trend, and provide total healthcare solutions using micro-system semiconductors for diagnosis and therapeutic management."

The products to be developed in the future are expected to be utilized for various adult diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, prostate cancer, and bladder cancer, and will be presented in the form of a non-invasive 'POCT equipment and cartridges, a sensor system for early diagnosis of adult diseases'.

favicon.png?sn=CN24720&sd=2023-06-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxvx-won-the-governmental-project-to-develop-diagnostic-sensor-kit-for-adult-diseases-301846956.html

SOURCE Dx&Vx

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN24720&Transmission_Id=202306090900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN24720&DateId=20230609
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.