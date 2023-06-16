Nuvei appoints Laura Miller as Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of eCommerce

16 minutes ago
Miller joins immediately and will lead Nuvei’s global eCommerce commercial organization

MONTREAL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today the appointment of Laura Miller to a newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of eCommerce, reporting directly to Nuvei President Yuval Ziv.

An inspirational leader in the financial services industry with a proven track record of delivering success at the highest level, Miller joins Nuvei immediately to spearhead the company’s global commercial strategy across many of its key high growth target verticals. Her primary responsibilities will include developing Nuvei’s strengthening relationships with the leading enterprises in global eCommerce, as well as heading up its eCommerce commercial organization in North America, Europe, MEA, APAC and LATAM.

Miller joins at an exciting time for Nuvei as the company continues to demonstrate its enhanced proposition across diversified use cases in global eCommerce, B2B, ISV and Government. Recent Nuvei large enterprise commercial wins include Radisson Hotel Group, Sabre, Virgin Atlantic, Cart.com, and Shein.

Miller commented on the announcement: “I am thrilled to be joining Nuvei at such an important moment. The company is establishing great momentum with many of the world’s most significant eCommerce businesses, and I am eager to support accelerating its growth further. Nuvei is uniquely positioned to enable global businesses to scale internationally while optimizing their payments in regional markets, so I am looking forward to leveraging my experience working with many leading enterprise businesses as we go on this journey.”

Miller brings almost 25 years of expertise in strategic planning, sales leadership, and business development within the payments industry. Her deep understanding of the payments ecosystem will support Nuvei’s mission to provide innovative payment solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of global businesses and built to accelerate eCommerce growth.

Prior to joining Nuvei, Miller held prominent positions at several leading, global financial institutions. Most recently, she served as President, JPMorgan Merchant Services, overseeing the bank’s commercial relationships with its largest global customers. Before joining JPMorgan Chase & Co., Miller held senior leadership positions at American Express, where she played a key role in driving sales growth and client management in the commercial card segment. Throughout her esteemed career, Laura has demonstrated expertise in leading large sales organizations, implementing sales strategies, and expanding client relationships.

“We are excited to welcome Laura to the Nuvei team,” commented Nuvei’s President Yuval Ziv. “Laura is a highly skilled and experienced leader with a deep understanding of the payments industry. She is also a strong advocate for businesses and has a proven track record of success in helping them accelerate growth which matches our mission at Nuvei. I have every confidence that Laura will be a key contributor to helping Nuvei achieve our ambitious goals.”

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Alex Hammond
Nuvei
[email protected]
Investor Relations
Nuvei
[email protected]

