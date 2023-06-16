UFP Industries Ranked 403 on FORTUNE 500

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) announced today that the company has, for the third time, secured a position on the esteemed FORTUNE 500 list, ranking at 403 among the largest U.S. companies based on revenue.

UFP Industries finished 2022 with record revenue of $9.63 billion, an 11 percent increase over 2021, and record EPS of $10.97, reflecting a 28 percent increase.

“We’re grateful to our customers, who have helped us achieve this level of success, and to our employees for their hard work and focus on innovation,” said Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Our proven strategies have allowed us to grow, even when faced with economic uncertainties, and while revenue is just one measure of our success, we are proud that it allowed us to earn a place once again on the FORTUNE 500.”

To find additional information about UFP Industries, including the most recent investor presentation, please visit UFPINVESTOR.COM.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. In addition to being #403 on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. companies, UFP is #149 on Industry Week’s list of America’s Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005265/en/

