Independence Contract Drilling to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 14, 2023

17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 9, 2023

HOUSTON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) announced today that Anthony Gallegos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:50 a.m. eastern standard time.

In order to attend this real-time, interactive presentation and receive any updates that are released, interested parties should register at the following link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603281&tp_key=dd006401dc&sti=icd

An archived webcast of the event will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Company's website under its investor relations page.

About The Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.
E-mail inquiries to: [email protected]
Phone inquiries: (281) 598-1211

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-contract-drilling-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-on-june-14-2023-301847236.html

SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

