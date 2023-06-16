TRILLION ENERGY SPUDS ALAPLI-2 WELL AT SASB GAS FIELD

Drilling of the sixth natural gas well at SASB has now begun

Vancouver, B.C., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) ( TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) announces the spudding of the Alapli-2 natural gas well at the SASB gas field, offshore Turkey, the sixth well in the Company’s multi-well program.

Alapli-2 is a long-reach directional well being drilled from the Akkaya tripod and which will twin the Alapli-1 exploration well. The Alapli-1 well was never put on production but was perforated and tested at a combined rate of +7 MMcf/d, indicating the gas pool is economic.

Update on Bayhanli-2 production

The Bayhanli-2 gas well which commenced production on June 2, 2023 has averaged 8 MMcf/d (100%) of natural gas production in its first six full days of operation.

Gas Prices

The June Botas gas price is USD $14.14/mmcf.

Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion, stated:

“Alapli-2 is a guaranteed success, being a twin of an unproduced exploration well with significant reserves. At completion in about 45 days, we will have 6 gas wells on production at SASB. We are also now getting fantastic flush gas production from Bayhanli-2 our top producer to date”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

Contact
Office: 1-778-819-1585
e-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings for the first quarter of 2022. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective January 31, 2022

