The students at iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (iQLA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony this Monday. The graduation will take place at El Camino College. Details for the graduation can be found below or on iQLA’s Facebook+page.

iQLA is proud to graduate approximately 105 students this year. Students at iQLA have reported they will attend Universities, Colleges, community colleges in their area, vocational education programs, as well as joining branches of the military. Some of the schools our graduates have been accepted to are UCLA, UC Riverside, CSU Long Beach, CSU Channel Islands, Cal Poly Pomona, Cypress, Saddleback, and the U.S. Marines.

“Today is the day the students have earned their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future,” said Nick Stecken, Executive Director of iQLA​. “We’re so happy to watch them head on into their future, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: iQLA 2023 Graduation Ceremonies

WHERE: June 12: El Camino College, Marsee Auditorium

Keynote speaker will be former U.S. Representative Jack O’Connell.

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Nicholas Stecken at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles

iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. IQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform that provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about IQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.

