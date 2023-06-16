ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air new interviews with Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:UNCY) and Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY): https://uncyinfo.com/interview_access

Alarum Technologies Ltd.: https://alarinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

Unicycive is focused on two kidney diseases with large unmet medical needs. We are developing Renazorb, an investigational phosphate binding agent using proprietary nanoparticle technology for the treatment of patients with hyperphosphatemia. We plan to file a New Drug Application (NDA) for Renazorb with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mid-year. We are also developing UNI-494, a new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function in acute and chronic diseases. Our initial target for UNI-494 is acute kidney injury (AKI), for which there are currently no FDA-approved medicines. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates primarily in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our Internet Service Providers partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

