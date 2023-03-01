Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Equity Alert: Robbins LLP Urges Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (: CRL) for wrongdoing between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023. Charles River is a full-service, non-clinical global drug development partner with a mission to create healthier lives.

What is this Case About: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (

CRL, Financial) Misled Investors Regarding its Importation of Non-Human Primates for Research

According to the complaint, on February 22, 2023, Charles River revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice relating to an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service into the supply chain and illegal importation of non-human primates for research. The Company noted that it was voluntarily suspending shipments of primates from Cambodia, which would negatively impact its earnings for the year and would reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points. On this news, Charles River’s stock price fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On March 1, 2023, The Washington Post published an article linking the investigation to a November 2022 indictment of a monkey-smuggling ring. The article specifically called out Charles River and other research organizations as providing primates to drug companies and academic and government scientists, which they obtain from multiple sources, including international suppliers.

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; and, (3) Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Charles Rivers Laboratories, International, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by July 18, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

