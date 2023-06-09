Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Reverse Stock Split

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, June 9, 2023

PHOENIX, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1 for 10 (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 12, 2023, and the Company's common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis on June 12, 2023 under the Company's existing trading symbol "CELZ". At such time, the Company's common stock will also commence trading under new CUSIP number 22529Y 408.

Creative_Medical_Technology_Holdings_Inc_Logo.jpg

We expect that the Reverse Stock Split will increase the market price per share of the Company's common stock, bringing the Company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every ten (10) shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding will be combined into one (1) share of common stock issued and outstanding, with no change to the par value of $0.001 per share. This will reduce the Company's outstanding common stock from approximately 14.1 million shares to approximately 1.4 million shares. The Reverse Stock Split will also reduce the authorized number of shares of the Company's common stock from 50 million to 5 million. Fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share, and all currently issued shares of common stock held by a shareholder shall be aggregated for the purpose of determining whether the Reverse Stock Split would result in the issuance of a fractional share. The Reverse Stock Split will also result in an adjustment to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Company's outstanding equity awards and warrants and a corresponding adjustment to the exercise prices of such securities.

Stockholders who hold their shares in electronic form do not have to take any action as the effect of the Reverse Stock Split will automatically be reflected in their accounts. Stockholders holding paper certificates may (but are not required to) send their certificates to the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer LLC if they would like to exchange their certificate for a new certificate representing the post-split share amount.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

favicon.png?sn=LA22932&sd=2023-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-announces-reverse-stock-split-301847142.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22932&Transmission_Id=202306091230PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22932&DateId=20230609
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.