LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) and The Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO Local 577 announced they have reached a tentative agreement on all remaining open issues for the successor to the parties' first collective bargaining agreement.

The parties' first collective bargaining agreement became amendable on December 21, 2022, and Allegiant and the TWU were able to secure the new five-year tentative agreement after just over 10 months of bargaining by building on their strong positive working relationship.

The Tentative Agreement covering Allegiant's nearly 1,900 flight attendants includes significant increases to wages and deadhead pay, and includes improvements to retirement benefits, sick accrual, bonus flight hour calculations, vacation pay, annual vacation allocation and flex time. Additionally, there are meaningful quality of life improvements in scheduling, hours of service and leave of absence, and the parties have agreed to introduce a minimum day pay and the ability for flight attendants to earn commission from sales of buy on board items.

"We would like to commend the hard work and dedication of the negotiating teams for both Allegiant and the TWU for meaningfully improving our contract on behalf of our flight attendants," said Allegiant President Greg Anderson. "This historic deal reflects our shared commitment of fostering a work environment that properly recognizes the invaluable contributions they provide. We look forward to the next step in the process."

"The Tentative Agreement will catapult our workgroup to the top of the Low-Cost Carriers and greatly improve the quality of life for everyone," said Christa Gifford, President of TWU Local 577. "The TWU 577 Negotiating Team is proud of the work that has been done by both sides to reach this historic second Contract."

The deal still requires a ratification vote by the union's full membership, which is expected to open later this month.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

