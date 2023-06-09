Truist Foundation grants LIFT $500,000 to expand its services to Richmond to support underserved families

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., June 9, 2023

LIFT will partner with Richmond's Office of Community Wealth Building to create one-on-one coaching model to support self-sufficiency for families within community

RICHMOND, Va., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Foundation today announced a $500,000 grant to LIFT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing economic equity by implementing holistic, human-focused social service systems within marginalized communities. With the grant funds, LIFT will expand its efforts by partnering with Richmond's Office of Community Wealth Building (OCWB), an office that has been focused on creating opportunities for individual progression to sustainability since its inception in 2012. Through this partnership, families will engage in one-on-one coaching services, including money management training, education planning support and career coaching.

TruistFdn_LIFT.jpg

"In the U.S., the path to economic stability has become increasingly more difficult for families earning below a living wage due to structural barriers and low rates of generational income mobility," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Eradicating these inequities will require targeted solutions that expand access to career and educational opportunities, making holistic programs like LIFT's critical to fostering equitable communities."

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Truist Financial Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers, Truist Financial Virginia Regional President Thomas Ransom, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell, LIFT CEO Michelle Rhone-Collins and Workforce Administrator of the City of Richmond's Office of Community Wealth Building Steve King convened at Richmond City Hall to formally announce the grant and explore the impact of this work in Richmond.

"LIFT's holistic approach will be tailored to respond to the unique lived experiences of Richmond's families to provide immediate relief while also addressing systemic issues that hinder wealth development within historically disenfranchised communities," said LIFT CEO Michelle Rhone-Collins. "Expanding our coaching model requires the ongoing involvement, true partnership and honest feedback from the people we serve, as such, we look forward to collaborating with OCWB staff and Richmond families to better understand the specific needs of the Richmond community to ensure that all families can achieve their full potential."

LIFT has established a strong track record of providing technical assistance to partners, and in 2022, reached over 900 families through its work in the cities in which it currently operates, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. Now expanding to Richmond, LIFT seeks to help the OCWB scale its approach and increase its program's impact by reaching over 100 families in Richmond.

According to LIFT, 91% of families served by the organization make progress on their finances. Among those who see an improvement, the average increase in savings is $4,761 and the average increase in income is $21,324. Together, Truist Foundation and LIFT strive to uphold their shared mission of building human-centered models for how ecosystems can dismantle complex systems of oppression to create meaningful change for individuals in underserved communities.

About Truist Foundation
Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

About LIFT
LIFT's mission is to bring economic equity to marginalized communities at scale by redesigning social service systems to treat parents with dignity and trust. LIFT's program breaks the cycle of poverty by investing in families through integrated financial, educational, and employment coaching along with direct cash support. LIFT's one-on-one coaching program helps parents set and achieve goals – such as going back to school, improving credit, eliminating debt, or securing a living wage – that put their families on the path to economic mobility. This direct service work serves as an action tank, providing a foundation for meaningful partnerships and advocacy efforts that yield research insights, policy influence, and systems change.

favicon.png?sn=CL25139&sd=2023-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-foundation-grants-lift-500-000-to-expand-its-services-to-richmond-to-support-underserved-families-301847388.html

SOURCE Truist Foundation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL25139&Transmission_Id=202306091308PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL25139&DateId=20230609
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.