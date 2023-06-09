Invesco notes with sadness the passing of Invesco Ltd. Board Member Denis Kessler

ATLANTA, June 9, 2023

ATLANTA, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today noted with great sadness the passing of Denis Kessler, 71. Mr. Kessler served as an Invesco Ltd. Non-Executive Director since 2002. He was a member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee of the Invesco Ltd. Board.

Mr. Kessler joined SCOR as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2002. Over the following two decades, his outstanding leadership helped SCOR become a leading global reinsurer. He became non-executive Chairman of SCOR in 2021. Prior to joining SCOR, Mr. Kessler was Chairman of the French Federation of Insurance Companies, and Senior Executive Vice President and Executive Committee member of AXA.

"Denis was a truly special person and an extraordinary leader who will be greatly missed by all of us at Invesco," said G. Richard Wagoner, Jr., Chair of the Invesco Ltd. Board of Directors. "He was a world-renowned leader in the insurance and reinsurance industry, and we were fortunate to benefit from his thoughtful guidance and counsel as a Non-Executive Director of Invesco for two decades."

"Denis was a true visionary whose outstanding commitment and leadership will be deeply missed, not just at Invesco but across the business world," added Marty Flanagan, President and CEO of Invesco. "Denis' experience as an economist and chief executive of a major global reinsurance company combined to give him invaluable insights that helped us meaningfully strengthen the investment experience we deliver to clients over his two decades of Board service."

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2023. For more information, visit invesco.com/corporate.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

