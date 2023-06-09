PR Newswire

AMARILLO, Texas, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to Amarillo residents impacted by recent flooding.

Heavy rainfall flooded homes and properties on Wednesday evening. With the Lawrence Lake already over capacity, overflowing water caused road closures and evacuations.

Numerous families have been displaced, and homes will require repairs. Having accessibility to dry and secure self-storage during the clean-up process is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"U-Haul self-storage is always in demand during flood events, and we are in a fortunate position to be able to help," stated Rusty Freeze, U-Haul Company of West Texas president. "Our team is ready to assist any of our neighbors who were forced to evacuate or need a dry space to keep their possessions during the recovery process."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Amarillo

2100 SW 6th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 373-4488

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Amarillo

5316 Canyon Drive

Amarillo, TX 79109

(806) 353-7421

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 949,000 rentable units and 81.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

