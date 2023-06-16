By Laura Ascione

Originally published by eSchool News on June 9, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / In response to the growing threat of ransomware attacks against schools around the world, IBM will provide in-kind grants valued at $5 million to help address cybersecurity resiliency in schools.

Since its creation in 2021, the IBM Education Security Grants program has expanded globally, and this year will also include enhanced offerings from IBM SkillsBuild on topics including AI and cybersecurity.

