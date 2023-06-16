Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), Enovix Corp (NASDAQ: ENVX), and Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)

1 hours ago
NEW YORK, June 09, 2023

ESS Tech, Inc. (: GWH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the purported agreement with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (“ESI”) was in fact an undisclosed related party transaction because ESI was a de-facto subsidiary of ESS masquerading as third-party client; (ii) ESS misled investors with their partnership announcement to signal business success to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an ESS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Southwest Airlines Co. (: LUV)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (i) Southwest Airlines continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews, and how it stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; (ii) Southwest Airlines did not discuss how it’s unique point-to-point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone in the event of inclement weather; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Southwest Airlines investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Enovix Corp. ( ENVX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company overstated its ability to produce batteries at scale, touting the Company’s “meaningful progress” in scaling up its manufacturing facility, and its being positioned to deliver batteries ahead of competitions, despite its continued manufacturing issues.

If you are an Enovix investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (i) Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (ii) Tattooed Chef’s financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating revenue and understating losses; (iii) as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Tattooed Chef investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

