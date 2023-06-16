NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / At SAIC, we embrace the diverse cultures, heritages and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, which has made significant contributions to the history and success of our nation - and they continue to do so today. As we celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, we asked some colleagues to share their personal stories, cultural experiences and influences. Each serves an important role at SAIC as co-chairs of our Employee Resource Groups, and we are proud of their contributions to our organization!

Qiuyu "Julie" Chen

1. How long have you been with SAIC and what do you most enjoy about your work?

I have been with SAIC for almost 12 years and really enjoy my work - it's challenging and never boring. I appreciate that SAIC values diversity and respects work-life balance. The company also provides great opportunities for career development and ongoing learning.

2. How do you identify within the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

I am a good neighbor, friend and citizen. I strive to be a leader to positively influence the people around me.

3. How has your heritage shaped the person you are today?

I grew up in China and moved to U.S when I was in my 20s, so I have been shaped by both cultures. I like to combine them to create my own traditions, such as cooking Chinese food in an American way.

4. Does your family have any traditions that are especially important to you?

When it is Lunar New Year, I miss my hometown very much. I like to make dumplings with my family

5. What are some interesting hobbies or talents that most people may not know about you?

I enjoy reading biographies and hiking outdoors.

6. What drew you to lead the Multiculture Employee Resource Group? What are you most proud of accomplishing in your role?

I became a co-lead of the Multicultural ERG, because I wanted to help people understand each other and get along in a peaceful manner. I hope to continue advancing this goal in the future.

7. What is the single most important thing our industry can do to support AAPI professionals in STEM and improve representation in leadership?

We are responsible for supporting the young generation with development of STEM skills and encouraging them to build a world inclusive of all dreams and bright futures.

Ted Dang

1. How long have you been with SAIC and what do you most enjoy about your work?

Since joining SAIC in December 2018, I have truly enjoyed my team's mission, delivering war-winning capabilities for the joint fight.

2. How do you identify within the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

My parents were first generation Vietnamese. They met at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as part of USAID's Leadership Students program. After graduation, they returned to Vietnam, married and had my older brother, all while the Vietnam War was raging on. When Saigon fell in 1975, my parents escaped and came to the U.S. as refugees.

3. How has your heritage shaped the person you are today?

Most Americans do not realize the wealth of blessings we enjoy here, the cost of our freedoms or the tragedy people experience when those liberties are taken away. These realizations have given me a sense of purpose and mission for the work I do today. Knowing where my parents, aunts and uncles came from and the tribulations they overcame to go to the U.S. for the American dream and establish thriving families here has greatly shaped who I am today.

4. Does your family have any traditions that are especially important to you?

Tet, the Vietnamese New Year, is a special time for my family. My dad, siblings, their spouses and kids gather to celebrate a new year, honor our elders and bestow blessings upon the younger generation.

5. What are some interesting hobbies or talents that most people may not know about you?

I'm a world champion roboticist. In 2019, one of the high school teams I mentored won the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship in Houston. They're headed back soon, so wish them luck!

6. What drew you to lead the STEM Employee Resource Group? What are you most proud of accomplishing in your role?

As a co-lead of the STEM ERG, I'm proud that two of the six high school robotics teams our members support are going to the World Championships. If you've never been to a robotics competition before, I'd highly recommend it - it is life-changing!

7. What is the single most important thing our industry can do to support AAPI professionals in STEM and improve representation in leadership?

Invest in future STEM talent! Supporting STEM programs early-on sets an individual's life on a path of innovation and discovery that benefits our communities and industries for generations to come. I'm a product of such investment.

April Huynh

1. How long have you been with SAIC and what do you most enjoy about your work?

Since joining SAIC in November 2020, I've held roles as a business development analyst, deputy program manager in the Government Contracts Support Center (GCSC) and currently serve as a competitive intelligence analyst in our Enterprise Strategy org. What I enjoy most about my work is the people. I've met so many smart and creative people here, and I am happy to say that some of my colleagues are now my friends. It's great to go to work each day and feel supported by people who care not only about the mission, but about me.

2. How do you identify within the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

Despite growing up fairly Westernized, what has allowed me to identify and connect with the AAPI community is staying in close contact with my immediate family. I have a great personal relationship with my parents, and I think that has allowed me to remain connected with my background. It's important for me to stay true to my roots and remain humble. Also, gathering over an authentic, home-cooked meal helps, too!

3. How has your heritage shaped the person you are today?

I think my heritage has helped shape my work ethic and willpower - both of my parents immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam, and they have made the utmost of sacrifices to provide everything I needed and wanted while growing up. I honor their sacrifices by doing my best every day and working hard towards creating the life I want for myself and my family. When times are tough, I remind myself that sometimes my struggle is very small in comparison to their experiences, so I continue to push forward. The most important thing for me to keep in mind is that they gave me a life to have freedom and options, and I want to ensure that I make the most of that privilege in both my personal and professional experiences.

4. What are some interesting hobbies or talents that most people may not know about you?

In my spare time, I enjoy diamond painting! It helps me to relax and unplug.

5. What drew you to lead the Women's Employee Resource Group? What are you most proud of accomplishing in your role?

Leading the Women's ERG (WERG) was an opportunity that I did not expect to come my way at this point in my career, and I am so grateful that everything fell into place when it did. The WERG is a great community for the enterprise, and as my involvement and engagement increased across various leadership roles within the group, so did my desire to become more of a change agent across our DE&I initiatives. I am most proud of recently planning and executing several events for this year's recognition of Women's History Month, as our events reinforced our mission, helped our community to bond and celebrated the advancements we have made in our professional development initiatives.

6. What is the single most important thing our industry can do to support AAPI professionals in STEM and improve representation in leadership?

The most important thing our industry can do to improve AAPI representation in leadership is to be inclusive of everyone at the table. At the end of the day, there are certain missions that must be accomplished, and it is imperative to give those who can effectively execute those tasks the ability to lead - regardless of race, gender or any other demographic/socioeconomic factor. Sometimes that involves taking a chance on people.

