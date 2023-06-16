National Grid Appoints U.S. Head of Corporate Affairs

June 9, 2023
WALTHAM, MA and BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / National Grid has appointed Jim McGaugh as U.S. Head of Corporate Affairs to advance and align key strategic priorities across its U.S. business, with a focus on Massachusetts and New York, and at the federal level, the company announced this week.

McGaugh joins National Grid with strong government and policy experience at the local, state, and federal levels across sectors. McGaugh previously served at GE for 11 years most recently as Executive Director & Counsel, Head of U.S. State Government Affairs & Policy, and held prominent leadership roles at Citi. Earlier in his career, he also managed state and federal government relations for a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource Energy.

"In our commitment to deliver a fair and equitable energy future in the Northeast U.S., we are proud to welcome Jim McGaugh to our U.S. Corporate Affairs team," said Ben Wilson, Chief Strategy and External Affairs Officer, National Grid. "National Grid recognizes that we are at a critical moment to make real and lasting changes in the way energy is delivered to our customers and our communities. Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to our team and we look forward to his strategic leadership helping us to achieve outcomes that benefit the long-term energy and climate needs of our customers and states we serve."

National Grid is focused on driving the clean energy transition in the U.S. Northeast - building a smarter, stronger, and cleaner energy system to accelerate economy-wide electrification, support customers' clean energy choices, and help states reach their net zero goals by their targets dates, or sooner.

In his role as U.S. Head of Corporate Affairs, McGaugh will guide National Grid's regional and federal teams in broadening their stakeholder engagement strategies and thought leadership, and working with decisionmakers to advance innovative energy solutions for all.

McGaugh has deep community roots in Massachusetts and the Northeast region, having built his career in the Commonwealth. He holds a B.A. from UMass Lowell and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.

About National Grid
National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

