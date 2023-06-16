CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. ( AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/ . A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,800 businesses, and it has made payments to more than 965,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com

Investor Contact:

Subhaash Kumar

[email protected]

813-760-2309