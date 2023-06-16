Pool Corporation Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

COVINGTON, La., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation ( POOL) announced today that it has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

We are pleased to publish our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. In our inaugural report last year, we presented our approach to conducting our business in an ethical, environmentally-friendly manner and highlighted our commitment to sustainable, socially-responsible and transparent leadership practices. This year’s report shares our progress on our initiatives and details our efforts to remain a conscientious steward of our environmental and social resources and a generous contributor to the communities where we operate.

Our current year achievements include:

  • the formation of a cross-functional team responsible for directing and reporting on ESG-related activities and initiatives;
  • expanded diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives supporting our Employer of Choice operating priority;
  • additional funding toward our continued collaboration with the YMCA, providing swimming lessons for more than 30,000 children and training for 2,000 lifeguards; and
  • enhanced disclosures reporting indirect emissions from our electricity usage and more comprehensive water usage data.

“The outdoor living industry is defined by enhancing people’s enjoyment of our natural environment and promoting healthy lifestyles. Continuing to implement and execute operating practices that contribute to healthy, safe surroundings ‘where outdoor living comes to life’ and diverse, inclusive work experiences is critical to our ongoing success as an organization and as a valuable member of the communities in which we live and work,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Please visit http://poolcorp.com/responsibility to view POOLCORP’s 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Pool Corporation
Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 425 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions; changes in economic conditions, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market, inflation or interest rates; the extent to which home-centric trends will moderate or reverse and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2022 Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
[email protected]

