Huntington Adds Fund Finance Banking Team to Bolster Its Commercial Banking Offerings

26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") announced today the addition of a fund finance banking team to support its sponsor finance business within the Commercial Bank. The 10-person team will significantly boost Huntington's capabilities by providing strategically important financing directly at the fund level and expanding coverage across the sponsor ecosystem.

The team, led by managing director Brad Boland, is based in Charlotte, NC and New York City. Boland is an industry veteran with prior leadership roles at Wells Fargo and Bank of America. He became managing director of Signature Bank's Fund Banking Division in 2019.

"We are committed to enhancing our sponsor coverage and positioning Huntington for success as we respond to the growth of institutional ownership," said Tizu Menelik, executive managing director of Huntington Specialty and Corporate Banking. "The addition of this highly successful team, which will further help broaden our offering and better serve our clients, is an exciting step toward that commitment."

The new team brings decades of experience in subscription finance and will offer new and existing sponsors a broader range of options for financing as we leverage the broader Huntington banking platform.

"Huntington is uniquely positioned to leverage its subscription finance business for greater fee opportunities across Middle Market, Corporate, and Capstone," said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank. "The addition of this team better positions Huntington to serve the full range of needs across commercial clients and is yet another example of our targeted strategic investments to expand our commercial expertise and capabilities."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

