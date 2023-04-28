Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Kinaxis® Inc. (“Kinaxis” or the “Company”) (

TSX:KXS, Financial), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”), as detailed in the Company’s management+information+circular dated April 28, 2023 (the “Circular”).

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee

Total Number
of Votes For

Percentage of
Votes For

Total Number of
Votes Against

Percentage of
Votes Against

John (Ian) Giffen

22,896,630

96.29%

882,474

3.71%

Robert Courteau

23,637,626

99.41%

141,478

0.59%

Gillian (Jill) Denham

23,526,323

98.94%

252,781

1.06%

Angel Mendez

23,583,420

99.18%

195,684

0.82%

Pamela Passman

23,519,878

98.91%

259,226

1.09%

Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael

23,362,588

98.25%

416,516

1.75%

Kelly Thomas

23,638,165

99.41%

140,939

0.59%

John Sicard

23,720,539

99.75%

58,565

0.25%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of
Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes
Withheld

23,234,925

97.40%

620,941

2.60%

3. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of
Votes Against

Percentage of Votes
Against

22,983,148

96.65%

795,956

3.35%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis’ profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, or in the Financials+section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Source: Kinaxis

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005434/en/

