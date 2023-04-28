Kinaxis® Inc. (“Kinaxis” or the “Company”) ( TSX:KXS, Financial), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”), as detailed in the Company’s management+information+circular dated April 28, 2023 (the “Circular”).

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee Total Number

of Votes For Percentage of

Votes For Total Number of

Votes Against Percentage of

Votes Against John (Ian) Giffen 22,896,630 96.29% 882,474 3.71% Robert Courteau 23,637,626 99.41% 141,478 0.59% Gillian (Jill) Denham 23,526,323 98.94% 252,781 1.06% Angel Mendez 23,583,420 99.18% 195,684 0.82% Pamela Passman 23,519,878 98.91% 259,226 1.09% Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael 23,362,588 98.25% 416,516 1.75% Kelly Thomas 23,638,165 99.41% 140,939 0.59% John Sicard 23,720,539 99.75% 58,565 0.25%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of

Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes

Withheld 23,234,925 97.40% 620,941 2.60%

3. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of

Votes Against Percentage of Votes

Against 22,983,148 96.65% 795,956 3.35%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis’ profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, or in the Financials+section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

