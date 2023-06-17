CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) announced the company is now selling brand-new, single-family homes at McKee Creek Village.



Ideally positioned in east Charlotte, North of Mint Hill, McKee Creek Village provides residents with easy access to the best shopping, dining and employment opportunities in Uptown Charlotte. Just minutes down the road, the highly desirable town, Mint Hill, hosts an assortment of concerts, farmer’s markets and holiday celebrations. Within the community residents have access to an array of amenities, including a community park, children’s playground, picnic pavilion, barbecue grills and walking trails.

At McKee Creek Village, LGI Homes is offering an assortment of brand-new, one and two-story homes. These six spacious floor plans range in size from 1,173 square feet to 2,025 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes showcase design features that today’s homebuyers are searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design elements found at McKee Creek Village. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding and hardware that provide ample storage space.

With brand-new homes in a premier location, McKee Creek Village is the perfect community for homebuyers to purchase a well-crafted home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes starts from the low-$300s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 895-2400 ext 37 to learn more.

