Carrier Healthy Buildings and Homes Solutions Help Protect Indoor Air Quality from Wildfire Smoke

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 9, 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to Healthy Buildings and Healthy Homes, Carrier Global Corporation (

NYSE:CARR, Financial), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, offers a suite of solutions to help keep people safe from poor outdoor air quality in the wake of the Canadian wildfires.

Carrier_Logo.jpg

Smoke from the wildfires has engulfed large portions of the United States this week, creating dangerous conditions for millions of Americans. In some affected areas of the East Coast, the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Air Quality Index reached levels of more than 300 for more than three consecutive days. The Air Quality Index measures the level of air quality pollution and resulting health concerns, with an AQI over 150 representing an unhealthy level for the general population.

Wildfire smoke can make outdoor air unhealthy to breathe, but smoke from outdoors can enter homes and other buildings, making indoor air unhealthy, as well. Smoke is made up of a mixture of gasses and fine particles, which can get into one's eyes and respiratory system, causing such health problems as burning eyes, runny noses, and more serious illnesses, including bronchitis. Fine particles can also aggravate serious existing health issues, such as heart and lung disease, according to the EPA.

"With many health officials urging individuals to stay indoors during air quality alerts, it is more important than ever to protect indoor environments," said Justin Keppy, President, North America Residential & Light Commercial HVAC, at Carrier. "Fortunately, there are actions people can take immediately to improve indoor air quality in homes and commercial buildings, and solutions to help them prepare for future events."

How to Maintain Healthy Indoor Air Quality During Wildfires and Other Events:

  • Use re-circulated indoor air to help prevent and limit potentially hazardous contaminants from entering a home or building. Reduce the fresh air intake through ventilation to prevent the intake of poor-quality outdoor air.
  • If you have a standalone HVAC system with a high-efficiency filter, switch it to fan-on mode to increase the recirculation of air through the filter to capture particulate.
  • Install a MERV 13 minimum filtration system and / or use a room air purifier with a HEPA filter and activated carbon layer for small particle and odor mitigation.
  • Clean or replace the HVAC system's air filter in accordance with the manufacturer's guidelines. Over the next few days or weeks, air filters will be capturing smoke-related airborne particles that impact your indoor air quality. A buildup of these particulates on a filter can impact your system's efficiency and reliability.
  • Limit smoke intrusion. Prior to wildfire season, weatherize the building envelope, including doors and windows, to reduce infiltration by sealing and caulking cracks. Keep doors and windows closed to limit smoke intrusion.

Carrier provides an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient indoor air quality, including:

  • IAQ Assessment to test air quality and develop and implement upgrades to help ensure optimal filtration, ventilation, airflow, controls, etc. Carrier experts can also develop and implement corporate-wide IAQ engineering standards.
  • Carrier Air Purifierscan help improve indoor air quality. This air purifier uses Captures & Kills™ technology to trap up to 95% of particles such as pollen, animal dander, bacteria and other pollutants, then uses an electrical charge to kill or inactivate up to 95% of particles between 1.0 and 3.0 microns trapped on the filter.
  • OptiClean™ Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machineplugs into a standard electrical outlet to quickly improve indoor air quality. It can operate as an air scrubber, using a 99.97% efficient, long-life HEPA filter to help remove contaminants and discharge cleaner air back into the room. It can also, with expert assistance and installation, help convert a normal room into a negative-pressure airborne infectious isolation room by adding a vacuum effect to the HEPA filtration capability. The Manteca Unified School District, located in wildfire-prone Northern California, has been using OptiClean air scrubbers since 2021 to maintain a healthy indoor environment for kids.

For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Media Inquiries


Jason Shockley


561-542-0207


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE25482&sd=2023-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-healthy-buildings-and-homes-solutions-help-protect-indoor-air-quality-from-wildfire-smoke-301847614.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE25482&Transmission_Id=202306091906PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE25482&DateId=20230609
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.