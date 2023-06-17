First Commerce Bank Hires Jill Ross As Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer

24 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / First Commerce Bank ("Bank") and First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMRB) announced today that Ms. Jill M. Ross has been appointed SVP, Chief Experience Officer ("CXO") of the Bank. Ms. Ross, who most recently served as Acting Director/ Assistant Division Director at the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, will be responsible for leading business development and the Business Banking division for the Bank.

Ms. Ross has over 25+ years of commercial banking experience, more recently serving as EVP, Chief Retail and Commercial Officer of William Penn Bank and SVP New Jersey Regional Director at Beneficial Bank. Ms. Ross also founded her own financial planning and consultative service firm, Flow Financial Therapy and Advising in 2021.

About First Commerce Bank
Established in 2006 and headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey, the Bank has offices in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Lakewood, Montvale, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey, with a new office in Jackson anticipated to open soon. The Bank provides businesses and individuals with a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Garcia
Chief Operating Officer
732-719-6708
[email protected]

SOURCE: First Commerce Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760403/First-Commerce-Bank-Hires-Jill-Ross-As-Senior-Vice-President-and-Chief-Experience-Officer

