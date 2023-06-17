VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") ( TSXV:BRG, Financial)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) announces that it has amended its previously announced option agreement (March 22, 2023; June 1, 2023) with respect to the Nemaska2 Extension (the "Nemaska2 ExtensionOption Agreement").

Pursuant to the amendments, the Company has agreed to make all payments in cash, whereas under the previous terms of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement, the Company had the option to make certain payments in common shares. In addition, half of the $40,000 payment required to be made within 90 days of the effective date of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement (the "Effective Date") has been extended to, within 180 days of the Effective Date. All other terms of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement remain in effect, unamended.

