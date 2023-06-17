Brigadier Announces Amendment of Nemaska2 Extension Option Agreement

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") (

TSXV:BRG, Financial)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) announces that it has amended its previously announced option agreement (March 22, 2023; June 1, 2023) with respect to the Nemaska2 Extension (the "Nemaska2 ExtensionOption Agreement").

Pursuant to the amendments, the Company has agreed to make all payments in cash, whereas under the previous terms of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement, the Company had the option to make certain payments in common shares. In addition, half of the $40,000 payment required to be made within 90 days of the effective date of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement (the "Effective Date") has been extended to, within 180 days of the Effective Date. All other terms of the Nemaksa2 Extension Option Agreement remain in effect, unamended.

For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
(604) 424‐8131

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760406/Brigadier-Announces-Amendment-of-Nemaska2-Extension-Option-Agreement

img.ashx?id=760406

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.