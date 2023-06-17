Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that updated preclinical data on its IPH6501 tetra-specific ANKET® (Antibody-based Natural Killer cell Engager Therapeutics) are presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 congress. IPH6501 is a first-in-class CD20-targeting tetra-specific ANKET® that co-engages two activating receptors (NKp46 and CD16), the interleukin-2 receptor (without involvement of the IL-2Rα subunit) with a human IL-2 variant and CD20 target antigen on malignant B cells.

In preclinical settings, IPH6501 was shown to induce NK cell proliferation and to trigger high NK cell cytoxicity against CD20+ target cells in in vitro assays, in ex vivo assays with relapse/refractory (R/R) B-NHL patient samples who received at least one prior treatment, as well as in in vivo studies in non-human primates. A surrogate of IPH6501 mediated a potent anti-tumor activity in vivo in CD20+ tumor models in mice. In addition, in ex vivo assays with R/R B-NHL patient samples, IPH6501 was shown to be more efficient than a T cell engager targeting CD20.

Pr. Eric Vivier, PhD, DVM, Chief Scientific Officer at Innate Pharma “As the lead in this new class of tetra-specific NK-cell engager, IPH6501 represents an innovative option for the treatment of R/R B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas after multiple lines of treatment, who are still in need of therapies. By providing proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells, the tetra-specific NK Cell Engager based on our ANKET® platform leverages the advantages of harnessing NK cell effector functions against cancer cells. With a low systemic cytokine release profile, IPH6501 represents a promising alternative strategy to T cell therapies. IPH6501 continues to progress towards a Phase 1 clinical trial and we look forward to share further updates on other ANKET® assets as they enter clinic.”

About ANKET®

ANKET%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E is Innate’s proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific natural killer (NK) cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer. This fit-for-purpose technology is creating an entirely new class of molecules to induce synthetic immunity against cancer.

Innate’s latest innovation, the tetra-specific ANKET®, is the first NK cell engager technology to engage activating receptors (NKp46 and CD16), a tumor antigen and the interleukin-2 receptor (via an non-alpha IL-2 variant, IL-2v) via a single molecule. By providing proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells, tetra-specific ANKET® leverages the advantages of harnessing NK cell effector functions against cancer cells.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as ANKET® multi-specific NK cell engagers to address multiple tumor types.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code FR0010331421 Ticker code Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA LEI 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

