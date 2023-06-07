ON Semiconductor Corp CEO & President Hassane El-khoury Sells 22,500 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 7, 2023, Hassane El-khoury, CEO and President of ON Semiconductor Corp (

ON, Financial), sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by El-khoury over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 57,500 shares and purchased none.

ON Semiconductor Corp is a leading provider of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy-efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC, and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace, and defense applications.

1667441486905475072.jpg

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for ON Semiconductor Corp, while there have been nine insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be less optimistic about the company's future prospects or believe that the stock is currently overvalued.

1667441495352803328.jpg

Valuation

On the day of Hassane El-khoury's recent sale, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp were trading at $90.01 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $38.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 21.71, which is lower than the industry median of 23.92 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $90.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $63.46, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42. This means the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 22,500 shares by CEO and President Hassane El-khoury may signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects or an indication that the stock is currently overvalued. Investors should keep an eye on insider transactions and the company's valuation metrics to make informed decisions about their investments in ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.