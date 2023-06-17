Biovica Signs Provider Contract with Provider Network Contigo Health ConfigureNet(TM)

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(

STO:BIOVIC.B, Financial)(FRA:9II, Financial) Biovica today announces that it has signed a provider contract with Contigo Health ConfigureNet™ provider network. This commercial agreement will make Biovica's blood test, DiviTum® TKa, available to clients and their health plan members served by clients of Contigo Health.

"This important agreement represents another significant milestone in the launch of DiviTum TKa within the US market. With over 900,000 network providers across 4.1 million US locations the agreement enables access to DiviTum TKa for millions people," said Warren Cresswell, President of the Americas at Biovica.

"We are thrilled to welcome Biovica to the Contigo Health ConfigureNet™ provider network," said Steven Nelson, President and CEO of Contigo Health. "This exciting relationship increases the accessibility of novel, specialized diagnostic testing solutions within our network. New assets like DiviTum TKa will support Contigo Health's continued growth by enhancing the value proposition for our provider network and direct-to-employer offerings."

About Contigo Health, LLC: Contigo Health, LLC, a subsidiary of Premier, Inc., is leading the way to financially sustainable healthcare. Contigo Health is a health benefits platform that leads direct-to-employer and direct-to-provider relationships. It is relentlessly focused on revolutionizing healthcare through appropriate, cost-effective, transparent, and thoughtful benefits design. Contigo Health® products includes ConfigureNet™, with over 900,000 network providers across 4.1 million US locations, Sync Health Plan TPA, Payvider Activation, and Centers of Excellence. To learn more, please visit www.contigohealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46-18-444 48 35
E-mail: [email protected]

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-06-10 08:30 CEST.

