NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MVST) for violations of the securities laws..

Our investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

Microvast is the subject of a Reuters report published on May 22, 2023. According to the report, the Department of Energy canceled a $200 million grant to the Company that was intended to build a plant in Tennessee to produce lithium batteries. According to the published report, the Company's undisclosed alleged ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party was the reason for the cancellation.

Based on this news, shares of Microvast fell by more than 36%.

