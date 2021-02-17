PR Newswire

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Cutera, Inc. ("Cutera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CUTR) securities during the period from February 17, 2021 through May 9, 2023 (the "Class Period").

Investors learned the true state of the Company through a series of disclosures beginning on January 9, 2023. On that date, in reporting its preliminary financial results for full-year 2022, Cutera reported that it had failed to meet its revenue guidance for 2022. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined $9.41 per share, or more than 23%, to close at $31.04 per share on January 9, 2023.

On February 28, 2023, Cutera filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC and reported that it "ha[d] identified and expect[ed] to disclose in the Form 10-K material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to . . . ineffective inventory count controls."

On March 16, 2023, Cutera announced that it would not meet the extended deadline for filing its 2022 annual report. The Company also revealed that, in addition to the previously identified material weaknesses, Cutera had identified a material weaknesses related to stock-based compensation. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined $3.49 per share, or approximately 12.5%, to close at $24.36 per share on March 17, 2023.

On April 10, 2023, both the Chairman and the CEO issued statements in support of their separate demands calling for the Board to remove five of its directors for a failure to develop a succession plan for the CEO. The Chair and CEO asserted that these five directors were attempting to position another

director for the CEO role.

On April 12, 2023, Cutera revealed that it had terminated the Chairman and the

CEO, and further, it formally withdrew its full-year 2023 financial guidance. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined $7.63 per share, or more than 28%, to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.

Finally, on May 9, 2023, Cutera reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2023 due to "execution challenges," and further reported the resignation of the CFO. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined $6.06 per share over two trading sessions, or 30%, to close at $14.14 per share on May 11, 2023.

