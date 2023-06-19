3 Semiconductor Stocks Poised to Benefit From the AI Revolution

Broadcom, Marvell and Microchip are affordable alternatives for investors eyeing the booming AI market

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Nvidia's dominance in AI and accelerated computing is undeniable, but other semiconductor companies such as Broadcom, Marvell and Microchip can also benefit.
  • AI systems require diverse semiconductors beyond Nvidia GPUs, including Ethernet switching, storage controllers and customized ASICs for next-gen data centers.
  • Broadcom offers a diverse product portfolio, including networking chips for AI-focused data centers, and anticipates significant revenue growth from AI-related products.
  • Marvell enables AI-driven data centers with its DSP interfaces and switching platforms, poised for growth in the custom AI design market.
  • Microchip, often overlooked, recognizes the data center market's growth potential and provides products benefiting from AI's computational intensity, along with a focus on sustainability.
Article's Main Image

Introduction

Accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI) have experienced significant growth in both market demand and investor enthusiasm over the last year, and Nvidia (

NVDA, Financial) has emerged as a prominent player in the category. However, these complex AI systems need a diverse array of semiconductors, beyond just Nvidia's GPUs, and many of the less flashy players are being overlooked. This opens up investment prospects in other, less richly valued semiconductor companies in my opinion, with some of my favorites including Broadcom (AVGO, Financial), Marvell (MRVL, Financial) and Microchip (MCHP, Financial). While these companies may not exclusively focus on the AI market, they offer more affordable valuations than Nvidia while positioning themselves as beneficiaries of the AI revolution. Let's delve into the reasons why I believe these chip stocks are worth considering.

The need for diverse semiconductors in AI Systems, beyond GPUs, for accelerated cmputing and AI

Nvidia has established itself as a leader in the GPU market, and its GPUs have become integral components in accelerated computing and AI systems. Nvidia's GPUs offer powerful computational capabilities, enabling the training and inference of AI models. As AI adoption expands across industries, the demand for Nvidia GPUs is expected to remain strong.

While Nvidia GPUs are crucial, AI systems require a wide range of semiconductors to function effectively. These include Ethernet switching, storage controllers, customized ASICs and other specialized chips, which Nvidia is not a leader in. These semiconductors are essential for constructing next-generation data centers tailored for AI applications, so the companies that make them are set to get a huge demand boost

Broadcom: Capitalizing on AI boom

Broadcom (

AVGO, Financial), a prominent semiconductor company, boasts a diverse product portfolio that caters to the demands of the AI market. Its open architecture chips, such as Tomahawk and Jericho, are well-suited for meeting the rigorous networking requirements of AI-focused data centers. Furthermore, Broadcom competes in the field of custom ASICs, where it holds a leading market share of 35%. With the projected growth in custom AI design, the company is well-positioned to benefit from this sector.

Broadcom has high expectations for AI-related revenue growth. Although AI products currently contribute to around 15% of its semiconductor business, Broadcom foresees doubling its AI-related revenue this year, with another doubling anticipated in the following year. This projected growth is combined with Broadcom's established profitability and a reasonable valuation - it is trading at just 18 times forward earnings estimates.

Marvell: Enabling AI-driven data centers

Marvell (

MRVL, Financial), another notable semiconductor company, plays a significant role in facilitating AI applications in cloud data centers. Its PAM4 digital signal processing (DSP) interfaces, data center interconnect and Teralynx 10 Ethernet switching platforms are well-suited to address the challenges of interconnecting thousands of systems within a single cluster. Marvell also competes in the custom ASICs market, where it holds a respectable market share of 15%. Wall Street analysts predict substantial growth in this sector, highlighting the potential for both Broadcom and Marvell to benefit from custom AI design wins in the coming years.

Marvell has guided strong for the growth of its AI-related revenue. While AI products constituted a modest portion of last year's revenue, the company expects robust future growth. Furthermore, Marvell's AI growth projections do not account for the potential benefits from its extensive storage control portfolio resulting from increased data usage. As a result, the projected doubling of AI revenue in 2023 and 2024 may underestimate the true impact of AI on Marvell's business in my opinion.

Microchip: An overlooked opportunity

Microchip (

MCHP, Financial) may not be the immediate company that comes to mind when discussing AI chip stocks, but it should not be overlooked in my view. While its focus extends beyond data center infrastructure, Microchip recognizes the significance of the data center market and identifies it as a major growth opportunity. Surprisingly, Microchip's data center segment has displayed steady growth and represents the largest among its high-growth megatrends.

Although not all of Microchip's products are directly related to AI, many of them, including PCIe switches, smart memory interfaces, data center interconnect Ethernet products and power and silicon carbide chips, will undoubtedly benefit from the increasing computational intensity associated with AI. Furthermore, Microchip's commitment to sustainability and managing heat generated by massive AI clusters positions it as an enticing choice.

Microchip stands out as the most affordable option among the three stocks, trading at just 11.5 times this year's earnings estimates. While its AI impact may be relatively less pronounced compared to the other two companies, Microchip's low valuation and increasing cash returns make it an attractive consideration.

Conclusion

Although Nvidia continues to dominate the AI narrative, other semiconductor companies such as Broadcom, Marvell and Microchip offer appealing AI opportunities at more reasonable valuations. Broadcom and Marvell, with their overlapping product offerings and potential for custom AI design wins, are well-positioned to benefit from the AI boom. Microchip, often overlooked in the context of AI, shouldn't be dismissed due to its data center solutions. For investors seeking affordable chip stocks poised to capitalize on the AI revolution, I believe these companies are worth a look.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.