Introduction

Accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI) have experienced significant growth in both market demand and investor enthusiasm over the last year, and Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial) has emerged as a prominent player in the category. However, these complex AI systems need a diverse array of semiconductors, beyond just Nvidia's GPUs, and many of the less flashy players are being overlooked. This opens up investment prospects in other, less richly valued semiconductor companies in my opinion, with some of my favorites including Broadcom ( AVGO, Financial), Marvell ( MRVL, Financial) and Microchip ( MCHP, Financial). While these companies may not exclusively focus on the AI market, they offer more affordable valuations than Nvidia while positioning themselves as beneficiaries of the AI revolution. Let's delve into the reasons why I believe these chip stocks are worth considering.

The need for diverse semiconductors in AI Systems, beyond GPUs, for accelerated cmputing and AI

Nvidia has established itself as a leader in the GPU market, and its GPUs have become integral components in accelerated computing and AI systems. Nvidia's GPUs offer powerful computational capabilities, enabling the training and inference of AI models. As AI adoption expands across industries, the demand for Nvidia GPUs is expected to remain strong.

While Nvidia GPUs are crucial, AI systems require a wide range of semiconductors to function effectively. These include Ethernet switching, storage controllers, customized ASICs and other specialized chips, which Nvidia is not a leader in. These semiconductors are essential for constructing next-generation data centers tailored for AI applications, so the companies that make them are set to get a huge demand boost

Broadcom: Capitalizing on AI boom



Broadcom ( AVGO, Financial), a prominent semiconductor company, boasts a diverse product portfolio that caters to the demands of the AI market. Its open architecture chips, such as Tomahawk and Jericho, are well-suited for meeting the rigorous networking requirements of AI-focused data centers. Furthermore, Broadcom competes in the field of custom ASICs, where it holds a leading market share of 35%. With the projected growth in custom AI design, the company is well-positioned to benefit from this sector.

Broadcom has high expectations for AI-related revenue growth. Although AI products currently contribute to around 15% of its semiconductor business, Broadcom foresees doubling its AI-related revenue this year, with another doubling anticipated in the following year. This projected growth is combined with Broadcom's established profitability and a reasonable valuation - it is trading at just 18 times forward earnings estimates.

Marvell: Enabling AI-driven data centers

Marvell ( MRVL, Financial), another notable semiconductor company, plays a significant role in facilitating AI applications in cloud data centers. Its PAM4 digital signal processing (DSP) interfaces, data center interconnect and Teralynx 10 Ethernet switching platforms are well-suited to address the challenges of interconnecting thousands of systems within a single cluster. Marvell also competes in the custom ASICs market, where it holds a respectable market share of 15%. Wall Street analysts predict substantial growth in this sector, highlighting the potential for both Broadcom and Marvell to benefit from custom AI design wins in the coming years.

Marvell has guided strong for the growth of its AI-related revenue. While AI products constituted a modest portion of last year's revenue, the company expects robust future growth. Furthermore, Marvell's AI growth projections do not account for the potential benefits from its extensive storage control portfolio resulting from increased data usage. As a result, the projected doubling of AI revenue in 2023 and 2024 may underestimate the true impact of AI on Marvell's business in my opinion.

Microchip: An overlooked opportunity

Microchip ( MCHP, Financial) may not be the immediate company that comes to mind when discussing AI chip stocks, but it should not be overlooked in my view. While its focus extends beyond data center infrastructure, Microchip recognizes the significance of the data center market and identifies it as a major growth opportunity. Surprisingly, Microchip's data center segment has displayed steady growth and represents the largest among its high-growth megatrends.

Although not all of Microchip's products are directly related to AI, many of them, including PCIe switches, smart memory interfaces, data center interconnect Ethernet products and power and silicon carbide chips, will undoubtedly benefit from the increasing computational intensity associated with AI. Furthermore, Microchip's commitment to sustainability and managing heat generated by massive AI clusters positions it as an enticing choice.

Microchip stands out as the most affordable option among the three stocks, trading at just 11.5 times this year's earnings estimates. While its AI impact may be relatively less pronounced compared to the other two companies, Microchip's low valuation and increasing cash returns make it an attractive consideration.

Conclusion

Although Nvidia continues to dominate the AI narrative, other semiconductor companies such as Broadcom, Marvell and Microchip offer appealing AI opportunities at more reasonable valuations. Broadcom and Marvell, with their overlapping product offerings and potential for custom AI design wins, are well-positioned to benefit from the AI boom. Microchip, often overlooked in the context of AI, shouldn't be dismissed due to its data center solutions. For investors seeking affordable chip stocks poised to capitalize on the AI revolution, I believe these companies are worth a look.